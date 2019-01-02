Image copyright Google Image caption Police are trying to trace any drivers who were in the area of the crash just before it happened

Five people are in hospital - one with serious, life-changing injuries - after a car crash.

A blue Skoda Fabia crashed on the A528 Salop Road in Overton, Wrexham, just after 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Two women and three men in their late teens or early 20s were seriously injured, but one woman has now been moved to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent as she has life-changing injuries.

North Wales Police has begun an investigation into the crash.