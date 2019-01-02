Overton crash: Five in hospital with serious injuries
- 2 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five people are in hospital - one with serious, life-changing injuries - after a car crash.
A blue Skoda Fabia crashed on the A528 Salop Road in Overton, Wrexham, just after 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Two women and three men in their late teens or early 20s were seriously injured, but one woman has now been moved to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent as she has life-changing injuries.
North Wales Police has begun an investigation into the crash.