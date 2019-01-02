Wales

Overton crash: Five in hospital with serious injuries

  • 2 January 2019
The A528 Salop Road in Wrexham Image copyright Google
Image caption Police are trying to trace any drivers who were in the area of the crash just before it happened

Five people are in hospital - one with serious, life-changing injuries - after a car crash.

A blue Skoda Fabia crashed on the A528 Salop Road in Overton, Wrexham, just after 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Two women and three men in their late teens or early 20s were seriously injured, but one woman has now been moved to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent as she has life-changing injuries.

North Wales Police has begun an investigation into the crash.