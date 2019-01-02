Image copyright Oliver Mills/Geograph Image caption The site once employed 2,000 people but has been empty for more than 20 years

The transformation of a derelict aircraft factory is the key to preventing families leaving part of Anglesey, councillors believe.

At its height in World War 2, the ex-Saunders Roe site employed 2,000 people but closed in 1997.

The site owners and Anglesey council are keen to collaborate on regenerating the site, near Beaumaris.

Carwyn Jones, cabinet member for economic development, said: "We are now seeing some positive moves."

Work began in 1941 to build the Llanfaes factory, which converted American Catalina flying boats for the RAF to use in anti-submarine work.

After the war, production switched to making buses, torpedo boats and a range of aluminium engineering products, with the site having a succession of owners until its eventual closure.

A Catalina flying boat of the type once converted by the Saunders Roe factory for RAF use

Dylan Williams, Anglesey council's head of economic development, said the site had "the potential for major enhancement and improvement" if derelict buildings were cleared and possible land contamination issues dealt with.

Any use would also need to take note of its location in the Anglesey Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Lewis Davies, a county councillor for the ward concerned, also urged caution, saying he had stopped the inclusion of any regeneration proposal in the local development plan (LDP) until the contamination risk had been investigated.

"We're talking about people's health here," he said.

Rhys Davies of Cadnant Planning, agents for the owners, said it was "unfortunate" the site had not been included in the LDP.

But he said its owners were "very keen" to work with the council on a viable development, which he said could include a mix of housing and tourism-related uses.

Anglesey cabinet member Carwyn Jones and Beaumaris town councillor Alwyn Rowlands want to see jobs created at the derelict site

Cabinet member Carwyn Jones, who also represents the area where the factory is, said redevelopment could "hold the key" to keeping and attracting young families.

"We need to be positive, work together and fully support the owners to clean up the site and look at future possibilities," he said.