Image copyright Ian Lucas Image caption Ian Lucas visited the site in Christmas week and found no containers in place

Delays in a plan to house rough sleepers in shipping containers have been defended by Wrexham council.

Four converted units due to open in time for Christmas are now expected in mid-January, senior members of the independent-led local authority said.

Wrexham's Labour MP Ian Lucas said it "upsets him deeply" that the containers were not yet available.

Council leaders said there was a strict procurement process, and claimed the criticism was politically motivated.

The containers, to be sited on Holt Road for use as temporary accommodation, were granted planning permission in August.

It follows similar projects in both Cardiff and Newport.

Image copyright Wrexham council Image caption The containers will be used only as short-term accommodation

Mr Lucas took to Facebook over the holiday period to complain the containers had yet to be delivered, even though the Welsh Government had promised in September 2017 to fund the project.

"At a time when we all want more facilities for homeless people, in the coldest and most inclement time of year, and especially around Christmas, I despair of our council to deliver an important project, even when the money is there," he said.

David Griffiths, the councillor responsible for housing in Wrexham, said: "We want these containers to be operational as quickly as possible.

"But we also want them to be right.

"This isn't about politics - it's about vulnerable individuals who need our support."

Council leader Mark Pritchard said he had been "very disappointed" by Mr Lucas's comments.

He said confirmation of the funding had not come through until late March, and the authority had to follow a "strict" procurement process in awarding contracts for the work involved.

The senior councillors also rejected Mr Lucas's claim he had not been warned of the delay, saying he had been updated via the "Gold" group of public bodies which meets to discuss street-related issues in Wrexham.