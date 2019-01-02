Cardiff man named as Snowdonia rock fall victim
- 2 January 2019
A man who died after a rock fall on Snowdon on Christmas Eve has been named as 41-year-old Graham Schultz, from Cardiff.
An investigation into Mr Schultz's death has been opened by senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones.
The alarm had been raised on 24 December by walkers on the mountain's Pyg track.
A coastguard helicopter flew to an area below mountain pass Bwlch y Saethau but Mr Schultz had already died.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the recovery of the body had been "highly technical and dangerous".