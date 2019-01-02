Image copyright Nigel Brown/Geograph Image caption Graham Schultz was found dead below the Bwlch Y Saethau mountain pass

A man who died after a rock fall on Snowdon on Christmas Eve has been named as 41-year-old Graham Schultz, from Cardiff.

An investigation into Mr Schultz's death has been opened by senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones.

The alarm had been raised on 24 December by walkers on the mountain's Pyg track.

A coastguard helicopter flew to an area below mountain pass Bwlch y Saethau but Mr Schultz had already died.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the recovery of the body had been "highly technical and dangerous".