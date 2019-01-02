Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Police continue to treat Hollie Sheridan-Connis's death as unexplained

Police have identified a woman whose body was found at a lake house in Gwynedd on New Year's Day.

The death of Hollie Sheridan-Connis, 24, from Birkenhead, Wirral, is being treated as unexplained, said North Wales Police.

Officers were called to a property on the banks of Llyn Tegid, near Bala, shortly before 05:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man from Merseyside, who was assisting with police inquiries, has been released under investigation.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday and police said they now awaited the result of toxicology reports.

Temporary Supt Neil Harrison said: "Our thoughts remain with Hollie's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."