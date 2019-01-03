Image copyright Hamish Frost

Adventurer Richard Parks has suffered a series of setbacks, putting his solo expedition to the South Pole on hold.

Mr Parks, from Pontypridd, notched up 299 miles (481km) in 13 days in his latest Antarctic bid.

But he was forced to stop after two hours of skiing on New Year's Eve, following some of the worst weather conditions for years in the region.

He has now been left with no chance of reaching the pole within world record time or within his own British record.

Doctors have warned Mr Parks, who is 43% of the way into his journey, he is "on the edge of the cliff" with the beginning of a cold injury.

They said his condition could escalate quickly, so he took the whole of New Year's Day off to see if his health improved.

Richard Parks hoped to claim a world record for the fastest solo, unsupported and unassisted journey to the South Pole

"I hit a period of heavy soft snow again and I didn't quite have the energy to push through it like I did in the early parts of the expedition" Mr Parks said.

"This also meant that I wasn't able to move quick enough to generate body heat. I also noticed I had a loss of sensation in my left foot so I pitched the tent, called it a day early and got warm to rest and try to understand what the problem was."

On Wednesday he decided to ski again, but noticed problems with his foot after just a few kilometres.

"I am very run down, I have been pushing myself at the limit for quite a while now.

"[The doctor] felt that the foot was the first sign of a specific breakdown in my body above and beyond general ulcers, aches and pains, which I also have.

"The conditions were changing every hour. That wouldn't normally be a problem if I wasn't so empty."

'Absolutely shattered'

His chances of reaching the pole within world record time - or even within his own British record, which he set in 2014 - have now gone.

"I am absolutely shattered from that first push in the expedition. I have had to work harder on this expedition than I have ever had to work before just to keep within touching distance of the world record in horrific conditions.

"I really don't have a lot left in the tank and that is making life really challenging. My body is breaking down significantly as a result of that exertion, it's just not recovering quick enough".

Mr Parks said he would do his best to recover further before deciding whether to continue.

"Ultimately, I am out here and I have to make that decision myself, but equally it's a much bigger picture than just me, so I have to factor that in to my decision."