Image copyright Geograph/Dylan Moore Image caption The Milford Haven waterway is home to petro-chemical giants such as Valero

Officials say they are dealing with an oil leak into a Pembrokeshire estuary.

The spillage happened at the jetty on the south side of the Milford Haven waterway, where the Valero refinery is, at about midnight on Wednesday.

Valero reported a "petroleum product" was released, although the amount has yet to be confirmed.

The company said an operation is under way to respond to the spill and it had "activated its contingency response plans".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Valero jetty, where the spill took place, is on the south side of the Milford Haven estuary

It added: "Valero is working in coordination with response agencies to contain the effects from the release of oil. As ever the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and communities is Valero's highest priority."

Vessels and Valero staff assessed the leak overnight, a spokesman for the Port of Milford Haven said.

Milford Haven harbourmaster Mike Ryan said the leak has been contained and agencies are responding in order to mitigate any pollution.

He added: "Our oil pollution vessel Sea Sweep and pilot boat are currently assessing the situation and putting into action our clean-up response.

"All the agencies on the Haven are working together to respond to the leak and mitigate any pollution."

The public has been urged to watch out for pollution on the coastline.