Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mr Blinman had four great-grandchildren

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" great-grandfather who died after he was struck by a lorry in Bridgend county.

David Blinman, 88, was hit at the junction of Blandy Terrance and Railway Terrace in Ogmore Vale on Friday.

His family said: "For more than 65 years he lived and loved his Ogmore Vale, where his two children Jeffrey and Catherine were born and resided."

South Wales Police is investigating the death.

Mr Blinman, a great-grandfather of four died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 13:15 GMT on 28 December.

His family added: "In his life, David loved his snooker and often placed bets on the horses. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends."