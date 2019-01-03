Image copyright Google Image caption The owners of Bistre Nursing Home have until mid January to address the outstanding issues

A care home has been hit with a second critical report by inspectors who found elderly residents at "significant risk" of harm.

Bistre Nursing Home in Buckley, Flintshire, had been told to take action after a previous inspection in June by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW).

A report based on a follow-up visit in October saw improvements, but said poor record-keeping left residents at risk.

The owners, Chestnut Healthcare Group, denied anyone was at risk of harm.

CIW warned that a lack of clarity and updating of medical assessment charts meant residents may not be getting the right medication.

Conflicting information in people's nutritional care plans could also put them at risk of choking, the inspectors added.

"The evidence indicates the manager does not follow internal policies and procedures," the report said.

"Record-keeping is poor and this impacts on the care and support people receive - or not, as the case may be.

"People are being placed at unnecessary risk of harm."

The Chestnut Healthcare Group took over the home in April, and managers said they were aware of the issues raised in the original report.

Following the first inspection, the Flintshire-based company said it had taken steps to address them by replacing some members of staff and introducing new care plans.

However, the latest report highlights 10 recommendations for improvement that have not been met.

Area manager Debbie Davies said staff were working to improve matters, and had involved residents in some of the changes, such as the decor of the premises.

"Everything we have put in place is for the benefit of good quality care to enhance their lives," she said.

"We can guarantee that there is no resident at risk of any harm in Bistre care home."

The company, which runs five residential homes across north Wales and Merseyside, has until 14 January to address the issues raised.