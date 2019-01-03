Welsh cycling 'needs more investment'

Image copyright Huw Fairclough Image caption Geraint Thomas' former youth club Maindy Flyers has seen a jump in interest in cycling

More money needs to be invested in cycling facilities if Wales is to capitalise on the growing interest in the sport, according to the chief executive of Welsh Cycling.

Anne Adams-King said the success of Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas had already "raised the profile of cycling politically".

The organisation reported a 6% rise in membership in 2018 from 2017.

Women and children in particular have been keen to take up the sport.

Image caption Geraint Thomas has inspired youngsters in Wales to take up the sport

Maindy Flyers - Thomas' former youth club in Cardiff- said that interest levels among youngsters since he won the Tour de France had been "unprecedented".

Ms Adams-King said there was a need to provide for cyclists at the grassroots as well as elite level.

"More can be done around infrastructure and facilities to provide opportunities for commuting, recreational, coaching and events," she said.

An outdoor velodrome similar to the ones Carmarthen or Maindy would be a welcome addition in north Wales, she added, alongside closed road circuits in south east Wales, mid Wales and north west Wales, and some BMX facilities across the country.

"We still need facilities to coach and support people to build their confidence and competence to keep them safe and to provide opportunities to excel."

There are now over 180 clubs affiliated to Welsh Cycling, a figure that has remained stable despite the increasing interest.

Membership of those clubs has continued to rise, however, with an increase of 11% among under-18s and 12% among women between 2017 and 2018.

Maindy Flyers has ridden the crest of that wave, with committee member and former chair Jo Phillips saying "the club is now the biggest it's ever been".

"It's good to see that the sport is growing, and that more clubs are growing and developing," she said.