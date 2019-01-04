Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption The RSPCA likened the find to a scene from a horror film

A decapitated deer has been found among a pile of dead animals created in what the RSPCA dubbed "a killing spree".

Two Canada geese, two mallard ducks and a bird of prey were also found.

As well as the headless corpse, a separate deer skin and rib cage was in the pile in Chepstow, Monmouthshire.

RSPCA Cymru welfare officer Sian Burton, said: "This site at Hayesgate was like a horror film - with a pile of dead wild animal bodies, and body parts, strewn across the floor."

The animal charity, which has launched an investigation, said the "gruesome discovery" was made on New Year's Day.

Having been found close to the A48, officers believe it is "very likely" the animals were dumped from a vehicle.

Ms Burton added: "It seems very likely that someone has gone on a killing spree - and taken the lives of these animals for so-called sport or entertainment, and dumped them here."