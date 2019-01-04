Image copyright Vincent Wildlife Trust Image caption Pine martens were reintroduced in the area in 2015

A councillor who branded a £3.4m "rewilding" project for mid Wales as "cultural imperialism" says he has had a positive meeting with the backers.

Summit to Sea will transform a massive stretch of the Dyfi Valley to support native trees, plants and wildlife.

Elwyn Vaughan, who leads Plaid Cymru on Powys County Council, had warned of its impact on Welsh language and culture.

Sussex-based charity Rewilding Britain pledged to keep talking to local communities and ensure they benefitted.

It said the project aims "to restore flourishing ecosystems and a resilient local economy, on a scale never before seen in Britain".

Stretching from Pumlumon in the Cambrian Mountains to Cardigan Bay, within five years it will encompass at least 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of land and 28,400 hectares (70,000 acres) of sea.

Image caption Elwyn Vaughan said the project should respect the people who live and work in the area

Councillor Vaughan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had met representatives of Rewilding Britain at Llanidloes to explain his concerns.

"We had a positive and constructive meeting which further gave the opportunity to emphasise the need of the project to grow from the community," he said.

"It needs to have local ownership and to work with the farming unions and community organisations including the Mentrau Iaith [local groups promoting the Welsh language].

"It is imperative that such projects respect and reflect the traditional Welsh-speaking communities and are not seen as vested interests or large organisations from away forcing their own agenda on an area.

"Far too often initiatives are placed on an area ignoring the very people they state they want to assist."

A spokesperson for Summit to Sea said the meeting had been "useful", adding that the organisation was "keen to engage positively with all stakeholders in the project".

"We hope this dialogue will continue and we can confirm that the project will make full use of the Welsh language in its activities," the spokesperson said.