Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which killed a motorcyclist in Pontarddulais.

The 35-year-old died after crashing into a tree on Water Street on Thursday at 16:30 GMT.

Police have said that no one else was involved in the incident.

An appeal has been launched to find anyone who may have seen the crash or how the bike was being ridden before the incident.