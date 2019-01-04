Image copyright Conwy Council Image caption John Hardy was in charge of developing the stadium at Eirias Park in Colwyn Bay

A council officer whose "vision brought top class rugby to north Wales" has died.

John Hardy was head of active and creative lifestyles at Conwy council, and a key figure in the project to set up the RGC rugby team in Colwyn Bay.

He was in charge of developing the stadium at Eirias Park in Colwyn Bay and expanding the facilities there.

A minute's silence will be held at Cardiff Arms Park before RGC's next game against Newport on Saturday.

Sion Jones, general manager of the RGC and North Wales Rugby Development Region, said: "The powers of rugby are down in Cardiff, but John Hardy was a man on the ground, helping to make things happen, finding and securing grants to allow rugby to develop.

"His vision was instrumental in bringing top class rugby to north Wales. It became a reality in 2016 when the RGC team entered the premiership for the first time.

"By developing the Parc Eirias stadium into a beacon for rugby, it was able to become the base for the sport in north Wales, and the home of the Wales Rugby U20s."

His other achievements include the development of the Health Precinct at Eirias Park, which has benefited thousands of people in Conwy.

Image copyright Conwy Council Image caption John Hardy was instrumental in developing Parc Eirias stadium

Iwan Davies, chief executive of Conwy council added: "John showed us all how great things can be achieved through the power of personal, trusting relationships with colleagues, both within the council and with partners.

"It was through his personable, persuasive, tenacious approach that many of the significant achievements in Conwy have been developed and delivered."

Councillor Mark Baker said that his death "has been felt keenly by all of those groups and individuals whose lives he touched".