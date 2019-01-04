Image copyright Google Image caption The Valero jetty, where the spill took place, is on the south side of the Milford Haven estuary

Fresh tests on an oil-spill hit estuary are to be carried out, port chiefs have said.

The Valero Jetty in Pembrokeshire was closed off following the leak on Thursday - which the local harbourmaster said had been contained.

The Port of Milford Haven said a pollution control aircraft will carry out a survey on Friday - with images and reports informing a multi-agency meeting taking place at midday.

Petroleum firm Valero has apologised.

It is understood the leak came from pipework, and booms have been placed in the water to stop the oil spreading.

The spillage was initially reported by Valero, with the firm telling the Port of Milford Haven that "petroleum product" had been released.

Milford Haven harbourmaster Mike Ryan previously said floating devices called "booms" had contained most of the spillage, but he expected oil may continue coming ashore for the next few days.

Shipping was halted while the spill was evaluated, but the route has since reopened.

The public - particularly dog owners - has been urged to watch out for pollution on the coastline.