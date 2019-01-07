Image caption Despite the pledge of a full service commuters are being warned to check before travelling

Every Welsh rail service will be able to run as scheduled on Monday morning as many commuters return to work after the Christmas and new year break.

Transport for Wales (TfW) took out full page newspaper adverts apologising to passengers in November as a third of its 127-fleet were out of service.

Trains services were affected over the festive period, but TfW say they will have "sufficient availability to cover every service" for Monday's rush hour.

Wales' roads are expected to be busier.

Drivers on the M4 motorway, especially around the Brynglas Tunnels at Newport, the old toll plaza area of the Prince of Wales bridge and at Port Talbot, are warned to expect bottlenecks.

Traffic analysts have also warned the A55 will be congested at peak times.

Although rail passengers should expect a full service, commuters have been warned by TfW to check before travelling "in case issues arise" on Monday morning.

Passengers suffered delays, cancellations and bus replacements before Christmas, as an "unprecedented" number of trains were damaged or in need of repair.

"After a challenging autumn we were pleased to be back to running a full service prior to Christmas and that is set to continue," said Colin Lea of TfW.

"This year will start to see real changes - for example we will be introducing 100 new-to-Wales carriages in 2019, while carrying out a huge programme of station deep cleans to give our customers a much improved experience."