Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The court heard Lloyd Williams continues to receive support from his wife

A man who shot his wife in the head with an air rifle following a drunken row at their home has been jailed.

Lloyd Williams, 35, also smashed a bottle of liqueur through Kelly Williams' car window outside their Newport home in November.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and criminal damage and was jailed for two and a half years.

Newport Crown Court heard the couple had been consuming "intoxicating substances" and he had become paranoid.

Ms Williams was sat in her mother's car for a cigarette when her drunk husband accused her of planning to have people assault him, the court heard on Friday.

He followed her outside with his .22 calibre rifle and began firing pellets at the back of the Vauxhall Astra.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said Ms Williams then got out of the car to seek help but "felt something hit her head".

Image caption Lloyd Williams was jailed for two years and six months at Newport Crown Court

After his wife got back in the car and threatened to call police, Williams smashed a bottle of Baileys through the car window, showering her in glass and leaving her covered in blood.

"She was crying hysterically. Her face was covered in blood," Mr Gobir said.

Williams, who has six previous domestic violence convictions, escaped but was eventually found by police and arrested later that evening at the Cross Keys pub.

Ms Williams suffered a cut to the top of her head from the pellet, as well as cuts and grazes to her face and forearm from the glass.

Ben Waters, defending, said Williams was "remorseful" and "ashamed" of his behaviour.

He said Williams was now being treated for mental health issues in prison, where he continues to receive support from his wife.