Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Tony Jones (left) and Peter Roberts (right) charged £20,000 for work worth about 16 times less

Two rogue traders who conned a pensioner out of more than £16,000 have been jailed.

Tony Jones, 27, and Peter Roberts, 45, from Briton Ferry, Neath Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to fraud last year and were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.

The men charged a 67-year-old man £16,400 for work such as turfing his garden and cleaning his gutters.

Roberts was jailed for one year, while Jones was sentenced to nine months in prison.

A survey found the work carried out by Jones and Roberts was worth about 16 times less than the £20,000 they had asked the victim to pay.

The victim, from Penllegaer, Swansea, made five trips to the bank to withdraw funds, prompting staff to contact the police.

He died before the matter came to court.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "Jones and Roberts preyed on their victim, whom they targeted because they thought he was vulnerable, and pressurised him into withdrawing thousands of pounds to pay for work they didn't have any intention of doing.

"Sadly, the victim has passed away since this fraud took place, and so the burden has passed on to his wife, who has had to deal both with the loss of her husband and the financial implications."