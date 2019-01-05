Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The funding will go towards helping local communities

Sports Wales is investing in local communities with £5m funding to deliver a range of facilities.

The funding will go towards improving and protecting existing sport facilities which support local communities, and investing in new ones.

It is on top of £5m announced last year for the new Health and Active Fund.

Minister for Culture and Sport Lord Elis-Thomas said: "There is a clear need to increase the spread of top class facilities across the country."

"Whether it's the hall you do classes in or the pitch you play on, having the right facilities in place has a big impact on a person's experience - and likelihood of them participating on a regular basis.

"Geraint Thomas' Tour de France win cannot be understated and is this having a strong impact throughout Wales.

"We've already seen bike sales jump and the BBC Sport Personality of the year accolade will cause a further ripple effect, and so we stand ready with Sport Wales to act quickly to build upon the momentum that has been gained and promote a cycling, and wider sporting, legacy."

Sarah Powell, Sport Wales CEO, added: "We have several existing applications from key partners that could benefit from this exciting announcement and we will look to progress with these as a priority. Several 3G and ATP pitch projects across Wales (as part of the existing and successful collaboration scheme) will benefit immediately as will some cycling projects.

"In early 2019, we will develop the criteria and application process for the remainder of the fund.

"Sport has an incredible ability to deliver wide ranging benefits to our society and we are delighted that the Welsh Government and the Minister have given us the opportunity to invest collaboratively in the development of facilities to further this work."