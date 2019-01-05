Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Craig Roberts, pictured with his partner Ellisa, was also a father to Kai

The family of a man who died in a crash in Pontarddulais have described him as a devoted father and partner.

Craig Roberts, 35, died at 16:30 GMT on Thursday after crashing into a tree on Water Street while riding his motorbike.

Police said no-one else was involved in the incident and have launched a witness appeal.

His family said they were "devastated", and Mr Roberts was well known for his devotion to his family and friends.

"Craig was a family man who would do anything for anyone," the family said in a statement.

"Craig enjoyed nothing more than going for long walks or watching the latest boxing match.

"A devoted father to Kai, family was a big part of Craig's life. Craig was a loving partner to Ellisa, son to Julie and Gareth, stepson to Allan, brother to Anthony and Jamie and uncle to Kenzi-Jay, Ashton and Jenson Lee.

"The memories and good times experienced with Craig will live on through [us]."