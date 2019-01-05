Image copyright Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust Image caption The birds at the Dyfi Osprey Project are the star attraction at the Cors Dyfi Reserve

New £1.1m plans for a nature reserve visitor centre have been approved.

Plans for a visitor centre at the Cors Dyfi Reserve near Machynlleth, which is home to the Dyfi Osprey Project, were approved by Powys council in December.

Work is scheduled to start in autumn this year, with the new centre due to open in April 2020.

Lottery cash will fund half of the £1.1m cost to build the centre at the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust's nature reserve on the Dovey estuary.

Image copyright Penseri George&Tomos Image caption The £1.1m development will bring all amenities under the same roof

More than half of the additional funding has already been raised, including £250,000 from the Welsh Government's Community Facilities Program, BBC Cymru Fyw understands.

The development will bring all amenities under the same roof.