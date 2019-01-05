Cors Dyfi Reserve: £1.1m visitor centre gets green light
New £1.1m plans for a nature reserve visitor centre have been approved.
Plans for a visitor centre at the Cors Dyfi Reserve near Machynlleth, which is home to the Dyfi Osprey Project, were approved by Powys council in December.
Work is scheduled to start in autumn this year, with the new centre due to open in April 2020.
Lottery cash will fund half of the £1.1m cost to build the centre at the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust's nature reserve on the Dovey estuary.
More than half of the additional funding has already been raised, including £250,000 from the Welsh Government's Community Facilities Program, BBC Cymru Fyw understands.
The development will bring all amenities under the same roof.