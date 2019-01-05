Image caption Caernarfon town is already struggling, with 11 shops lying empty, one trader said

Traders have hit out at a council's "ridiculous" proposal to scrap free Christmas parking across the county.

Like several Welsh councils, Gwynedd offers free parking in public car parks during the run-up to Christmas.

But it has mooted cutting its festive offer for the 2019/20 budget, saying the decision was needed to help plug a "financial gap" of about £13m.

Traders in Caernarfon and Porthmadog warned the cuts would be a "disaster" for already struggling high streets.

Normal parking charges vary across the county, usually starting at £1 an hour.

Image caption Fish and chip shop owner Endaf Cooke called for "more help" and less "barriers"

In a bid to help make up a £12.9m budget gap for the coming financial year, the council is considering scrapping the free parking scheme after estimating its costs £45,000 a year to run, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But Endaf Cooke, a former councillor who runs Caernarfon's J & C chip shop, described the proposal as "ridiculous."

"I don't understand why the council are even considering this to be honest," he said.

"Businesses on high streets across Wales are already struggling and there are 11 empty shops on Caernarfon's Pool Street as it is. We need more help, not barriers thrown in our way."

Image caption Free Christmas parking is a scheme used by many councils across Wales to support high street businesses

For some traders, the scheme was so effective they said it should be extended rather than scrapped.

"In my view, getting rid of the free parking would be a disaster," said Paula Leslie, who runs the Bocs Teganau toy shop in Porthmadog.

"Its incredibly hard to run a business these days, we're competing against out-of-town developments which all offer free parking."

A Gwynedd council spokesperson said it will hold a consultation this month on 65 proposals being considered, including a rise in council tax.