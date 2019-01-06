Child critical after Park Avenue Saltney hit and run
A 10-year-old has been seriously injured after being hit by a car which failed to stop.
The boy is in a critical condition after he was hit on Park Avenue in Saltney just before 16:20 GMT on Sunday by a grey Ford Fiesta.
The car has been found and will be forensically examined.
North Wales Police are looking for the driver and asked witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.
Park Avenue is expected to stay closed for some time.