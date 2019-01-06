Image caption Fire crews responded at midnight on Saturday and brought the fire under control by 05:00 GMT on Sunday

Fire crews have been tackling an industrial fire in Neath Port Talbot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

South Wales Fire Service said it sent four appliances at midnight to Brunel Industrial Estate in Cwmafan.

The fire, at a construction steel unit, was brought under control by 05:00 GMT and a crew is continuing to damp down and monitor the site.

No people are understood to have been hurt and investigators will attend later on Sunday to establish the cause.

Image caption Fire investigators will return later on Sunday, the fire service said