Fire crews tackle Cwmafan industrial unit fire
- 6 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews have been tackling an industrial fire in Neath Port Talbot in the early hours of Sunday morning.
South Wales Fire Service said it sent four appliances at midnight to Brunel Industrial Estate in Cwmafan.
The fire, at a construction steel unit, was brought under control by 05:00 GMT and a crew is continuing to damp down and monitor the site.
No people are understood to have been hurt and investigators will attend later on Sunday to establish the cause.