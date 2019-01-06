Appeal after hit and run leaves 77-year-old injured
- 6 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are appealing for information after a hit and run left a 77-year-old woman with a serious injury in Llanelli.
The incident happened on Friday evening at around 19:36 GMT just off Sandy Road roundabout towards Pembrey Road.
Dyfed Powys Police have said that the car is thought the be small and white.
An appeal has been launched to find anyone who may have seen the crash or travelled that route around that time with dash cam footage.