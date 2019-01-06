Image caption The incident happened on Friday evening in Llanelli

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run left a 77-year-old woman with a serious injury in Llanelli.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 19:36 GMT just off Sandy Road roundabout towards Pembrey Road.

Dyfed Powys Police have said that the car is thought the be small and white.

An appeal has been launched to find anyone who may have seen the crash or travelled that route around that time with dash cam footage.