Image copyright Robyn Bryant Image caption Robyn and James with baby Hallie and their four-year-old son Oliver

A baby born weighing just 1lb 1oz (500g) has come home to her family, just under a week before her due date.

Baby Hallie was born to Robyn Bryant and James Dury at 28 weeks, after they were told to prepare for the worst.

Doctors were concerned that Hallie had a genetic issue during the pregnancy, as her arms and legs measured shorter than usual.

But after almost three months at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, she is home.

Consultants believed Hallie had a genetic or chromosomal condition as she was weeks behind in her development in routine scans.

Further tests showed that she had a number of complications, including a fused kidney, and Ms Bryant, 23, and Mr Dury, 27, were told Hallie could die in the womb at any time from 20 weeks.

When she was born, doctors realised she did not have a genetic condition, but that the placenta hadn't been working correctly - meaning Hallie was being starved of oxygen.

Despite being born the size of her mother's hand, Hallie has improved dramatically since she was born in October and now weighs 3lb 3oz.

Ms Bryant said she and Mr Dury are delighted that Hallie is now home with them and their four-year-old son Oliver in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Image copyright Robyn Bryant Image caption Baby Hallie was born at 28 weeks

"It doesn't feel real that she's home," she said.

"It was 11 weeks she was in hospital in all. The last four weeks was when it started to get on top of us.

"Cardiff is an hour away and when we weren't at the hospital, we were apart. James was spending all day with our little boy while I was with Hallie and then we would swap. We couldn't spend time as a family.

"I came home after giving birth knowing I'd had a baby, but I wasn't in the newborn bubble. I had to ask permission from a nurse to do things for my baby, and that was hard.

"I'm looking forward to waking up every few hours for those night feeds now."

Image copyright Robyn Bryant Image caption Hallie spent just under three months in hospital

She said the last few months have been a struggle, but that seeing Hallie grow and strive has been "a miracle."

"When she started breathing on her own it was amazing," she said. "Some people don't understand these milestones. Breathing on your own is like when your baby starts walking.

"Looking back on it and being told she might not make it, it was devastating. But I told my family that she would make it and that she would be fine.

"Deep down, I think I knew."

Now the family are looking forward to celebrating as a family of four.

"We're so glad she's home," Ms Bryant said. "It's like she's been here all along."