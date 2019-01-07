Image copyright Google Image caption Park Avenue in Saltney was closed for several hours after the crash on Sunday afternoon

A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was knocked over by a car that failed to stop.

The child was left in a critical condition in hospital after being hit on Park Avenue in Saltney, Flintshire, on Sunday.

North Wales Police found the grey Ford Fiesta believed to be the car involved and it will be forensically examined.

Park Avenue has now reopened and the investigation into the crash continues.