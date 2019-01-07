Saltney hit-and-run probe: Police arrest man after boy hurt
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was knocked over by a car that failed to stop.
The child was left in a critical condition in hospital after being hit on Park Avenue in Saltney, Flintshire, on Sunday.
North Wales Police found the grey Ford Fiesta believed to be the car involved and it will be forensically examined.
Park Avenue has now reopened and the investigation into the crash continues.