Wales

Wales Coast Path on Gower off limits after 30m rock fall

  • 7 January 2019
Two men standing in front of the rock fall on Oxwich Bay Image copyright HM Coastguard
Image caption People have been told to avoid the coast path and base of the cliff between Oxwich Church and Oxwich Point

People have been told to stay clear of a section of the Wales Coast Path after a large rock fall.

The coastguard was called to Oxwich Bay beach on Gower at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

A spokesman said the fall covered an area measuring about 30m x 30m (99ft x 99ft) and a cordon was in place "in case of further instability and falls".

Swansea Council and Natural Resources Wales have been informed and another inspection will take place on Monday.

Image copyright HM Coastguard
Image caption HM Coastguard called the rock fall "significant"

Related Topics

More on this story