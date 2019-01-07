Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption People have been told to avoid the coast path and base of the cliff between Oxwich Church and Oxwich Point

People have been told to stay clear of a section of the Wales Coast Path after a large rock fall.

The coastguard was called to Oxwich Bay beach on Gower at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

A spokesman said the fall covered an area measuring about 30m x 30m (99ft x 99ft) and a cordon was in place "in case of further instability and falls".

Swansea Council and Natural Resources Wales have been informed and another inspection will take place on Monday.