Wales Coast Path on Gower off limits after 30m rock fall
- 7 January 2019
People have been told to stay clear of a section of the Wales Coast Path after a large rock fall.
The coastguard was called to Oxwich Bay beach on Gower at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
A spokesman said the fall covered an area measuring about 30m x 30m (99ft x 99ft) and a cordon was in place "in case of further instability and falls".
Swansea Council and Natural Resources Wales have been informed and another inspection will take place on Monday.