Plans to build more than 130 homes in a village near Wrexham will put a strain on GP services, health bosses have claimed.

The Rossett surgery already suffered from staff shortages, recruitment problems and inadequate premises, the Betsi Cadwaladr health board said.

Wrexham planning officers said the board had not provided evidence to show extra NHS capacity was needed.

They recommend councillors approve the scheme to meet future housing needs.

Developer Bellis Brothers Limited said the scheme on two sites near Lane Farm would play a "key part" in the village's growth, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, the health board claimed the Alyn Family Doctors practice, which runs surgeries at Gresford, Llay and Rossett, had been "experiencing difficulties in ensuring the stability of their service, largely due to staffing shortages and difficulties in recruitment".

"The practice list size is increasing and the current accommodation is inadequate for the needs of a modern general practice of 13,000 patients," the board said, adding that there was "no further capacity to expand".

But planning officers at Wrexham council have recommended the scheme be approved despite a large number of concerns, including flood risk and the loss of green land.

In a report to Monday's planning committee meeting, head of environment and planning Lawrence Isted said there was "an overriding need" for the scheme to help meet housing requirements identified in the local development plan.

He said these "very exceptional circumstances" outweighed the objections.

On the matter of pressure on health services, Mr Isted said: "Despite seeking further clarification from the health board, I have not been provided with evidence to demonstrate specific additional local healthcare infrastructure would be necessary to make the development acceptable in planning terms."