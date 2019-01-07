Quad biker dead after country road crash near Llandovery
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a quad bike crash on a country road.
Paramedics were called to an unclassified road outside the village of Cilycwm, near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, at 22:35 GMT on Saturday, 5 January.
The 38-year-old rider was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff but died the following day.
Dyfed-Powys Police, which said only one vehicle was involved, is appealing for information.