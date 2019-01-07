Image copyright PA Image caption Police said the man who was riding the red Honda quad bike lived locally

A man has died following a quad bike crash on a country road.

Paramedics were called to an unclassified road outside the village of Cilycwm, near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, at 22:35 GMT on Saturday, 5 January.

The 38-year-old rider was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff but died the following day.

Dyfed-Powys Police, which said only one vehicle was involved, is appealing for information.