The trial at Caernarfon Crown Court is expected to last six weeks

A car dealer defrauded customers to "prop up his failing business", a court has heard.

Gwyn Meirion Roberts, 50, of Llandudno Junction, denies 24 allegations of fraud and one of fraudulent trading.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Mr Roberts set up Menai Vehicle Solutions (MVS) in 2008, but the firm was in financial trouble by 2015.

The prosecution alleges the defendant set up deals "too good to be true" in order to secure money from customers.

Opening the trial, prosecuting barrister Matthew Corbett Jones said Mr Roberts had previously worked in other car dealerships.

He said customers followed the defendant to his new venture.

Jurors were told that one customer Dafydd Roberts struck an agreement to trade his Audi for a Porsche in May 2015 - paying £15,000 in the process.

However, Mr Jones said the Porsche was "never delivered".

Around 35 customers are expected to give evidence during the trial.

Mr Roberts denies all the allegations.

The trial continues.