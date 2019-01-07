Crash on A4058 in Porth leaves man injured
- 7 January 2019
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a van and a car.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the crash on the A4058 in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 09:00 GMT.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person trapped in a vehicle was freed by firefighters.
South Wales Police has since reopened the road and is appealing for witnesses.