Image copyright Google Image caption South Wales Police described the collision on the Ynys Hir bypass as "serious"

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a van and a car.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the crash on the A4058 in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 09:00 GMT.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person trapped in a vehicle was freed by firefighters.

South Wales Police has since reopened the road and is appealing for witnesses.