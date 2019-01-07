Wales

Crash on A4058 in Porth leaves man injured

  • 7 January 2019
A view of the road where the crash happened. You can see a roundabout and a new looking bridge to the right Image copyright Google
Image caption South Wales Police described the collision on the Ynys Hir bypass as "serious"

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a van and a car.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the crash on the A4058 in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 09:00 GMT.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person trapped in a vehicle was freed by firefighters.

South Wales Police has since reopened the road and is appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites