Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ward at Glangwili General Hospital - previously known as West Wales General Hospital - in Carmarthen has been closed to visitors

A general hospital ward has been closed to visitors since an outbreak of winter sickness bug norovirus last week.

Hywel Dda health board said the ward at Carmarthen's Glangwili General Hospital was still being used by patients.

Public Health Wales said the virus did not appear to be more widespread than normal for the time of year.

It said the best way to control the illness was to disinfect contaminated areas, wash hands and avoid handling food.

About 12 to 48 hours after becoming infected, the virus causes sudden nausea followed by vomiting and diarrhoea.