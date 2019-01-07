Image copyright Family handout Image caption Meirion James' medication for manic depression had been changed in the months before he died

A 53-year-old man died after officers restrained him as he charged out of a police cell, an inquest has heard.

Meirion James, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, was also sprayed with Pava spray - a type of pepper spray - as he ran into the corridor at Haverfordwest police station.

The former teacher had been arrested earlier in the day in 2015.

The jury inquest in Haverfordwest is expected to last until 25 January.

The hearing was told that Mr James had been diagnosed with manic depression in the mid 1980s and that his mental state would deteriorate on occasions, although it had been stable since the mid 90s.

In the autumn of 2014, Mr James' treatment had changed, the inquest heard.

Coroner Paul Bennett said he had come off lithium medication that he had been taking for a number of years and that Mr James felt the new treatment was not as effective as the lithium.

On 30 January 2015 Mr James' vehicle collided with another car in the village of Llanrhystud and the police were called.

After the accident, officers took Mr James to Bronglais hospital from where he returned home.

Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest is being held at County Hall in Haverfordwest

The coroner said that in the early hours of 31 January, Mr James became physically aggressive and assaulted his mother, who he lived with.

Mr James called the police himself and he was arrested and taken to the police station.

Later that morning he was assessed by a medical officer who concluded Mr James was not a risk of self-harm and was fit to be detained.

The inquest heard that when officers went to Mr James' cell at about 11:00 GMT to check on him, he charged out of the cell and into the corridor.

Officers tried to restrain Mr James and the coroner said that Pava spray was also used.

Mr James then became unresponsive, and despite efforts to resuscitate him at the police station and at Withybush hospital he was pronounced dead at 11:30.

The inquest continues.