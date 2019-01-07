Image copyright Cpl Tom Evans (RLC)/MoD Crown Image caption Glyn Gurner as a young soldier, and with his replacement medals

A World War Two veteran has had medals he lost nearly 70 years ago replaced in time for his 100th birthday.

Former sergeant Glyn Gurner opened his front door to find soldiers from the Royal Welsh - and regimental goat Shenkin IV - with his special gift.

Mr Gurner, of New Tredegar, Caerphilly, joined the Royal Welch Fusiliers in 1936 and served for 10 years.

He said: "What a wonderful thing to do. I can't believe I've got my medals back."

The Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer First Class Richie Davies, had heard about Mr Gurner's story and decided to do something for him.

"I located his service documents in the South Wales Borderers' Museum in Brecon and when I heard he had lost his medals in the 1950s I wanted to ensure he had replacements made up especially for his 100th birthday.

Image copyright Cpl Tom Evans Image caption Glyn Gurner (c) with Shenkin IV, Goat Major Mark Jackson and RSM Richie Davies

"It's an absolute privilege to do something for someone who served his country in the way Glyn did," he said.

He went with Fusilier Shenkin IV and Goat Major Sgt Mark Jackson to hand over the medals on Mr Gurner's birthday.

They also presented the veteran with a letter from Maj Gen James Swift, currently the Royal Welsh's highest-ranking member.

Image copyright Cpl Tom Evans (RLC) Image caption Mr Gurner was presented with the medals on his doorstep

Gen Swift wrote: "I know that you volunteered and joined 1 Welch well before the Second World War in 1936. Your service during the war took you to most of the hotspots - Crete, North Africa, Italy and Palestine.

"Like many of your generation you put your life on hold to serve your King and country.

"For those who have not served in uniform this is something that people of today do not quite understand, but for those serving in today's Army and your Regiment, we salute you and thank you for your sacrifice."

Mr Gurner said the visit was "unbelievable".

"I never expected anything like this."

His son Neil added: "My dad is as fit as a fiddle. He never stops. This has really made his day and we'll never forget it."