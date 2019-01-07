Image copyright Peter Gillibrand Image caption Park Place is near Cardiff University buildings, law courts and the city's museum

A Mercedes ended up on its roof after crashing into parked cars on Park Place, Cardiff.

The incident happened at about 14:50 GMT on Monday, with the road closed for about two hours.

Student Peter Gillibrand arrived at the scene shortly after and said he was shocked at the position the car ended up in.

He said witnesses told him the vehicle was being driven at about 30mph when the crash happened.

The driver was treated for shock near the scene, he said.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it sent two crews to the scene at 14:50.

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have both been asked for a comment.

Image copyright Peter Gillibrand Image caption The road was closed for about two hours before a recovery vehicle arrived