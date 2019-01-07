M4 blocked after multi-vehicle crash in Carmarthenshire
- 7 January 2019
The M4 motorway is closed in Carmarthenshire after a multi-vehicle crash caused problems on one of the first commutes of the new year.
Cameras show all lanes are currently blocked westbound between junction 48 at Hendy to junction 49 at the Pont Abraham roundabout.
Emergency services were sent to the incident, which was reported at about 16:40 GMT on Monday.
The incident has caused congestion on the M4 between Swansea and Carmarthen.