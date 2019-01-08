Image copyright Family photo Image caption An inquest into Liam Hill's death found it impossible to conclude whether he was assaulted or fell

The family of a man found dead in his flat three years ago have made a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Liam Hill's body was found at his flat in Rhyl on 8 January 2016, initially prompting a murder inquiry.

A post-mortem examination showed the 44-year-old had multiple injuries, including a fracture to his skull.

But an inquest found it was impossible to conclude whether he was assaulted or fell.

Posters and leaflets will be distributed around the area in an attempt to jog people's memories.

"It has been three years now since the murder of Liam, but still we are no nearer to any answers," said Mr Hill's sister Joyce.

"Any little detail which you think may be irrelevant could re-open the investigation. Please give us the answers we require and the closure for Liam."

Det Insp Chris Bell, from North Wales Police's major incident team, said Mr Hill had gone to Corbett's Bookmakers on Bodfor Street on 6 January 2016.

He then paid several visits to the Bar Bow pub before walking home at about 18:45.

"A person matching Liam's description was seen walking from Bar Bow on Water Street in the direction of West Parade then along towards River Street, to his home address. He was described as appearing drunk," Det Insp Bell said.

"At approximately 7pm, Liam was seen by neighbours at the foot of the communal stairs at his home. He still appeared drunk and was helped to his feet and assisted up the stairs to his flat.

"He told witnesses that he had fallen, but we have been unable to identify the location of this fall."

On 7 January, Mr Hill spoke on the phone with his mother, who said he seemed fine but told her he had fallen the previous evening and hurt his shoulder.

At about 09:30 on 8 January, he again spoke to his mother on the phone. Shortly after 13:45 the same day, Mr Hill's mother found him dead in his flat.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any information in relation to Liam's walk home from the Bar Bow pub," said Det Insp Bell.

"We would also like to know from anyone who may be aware of how Liam sustained his injuries in the days leading up to his death."