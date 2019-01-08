Port Talbot Banksy art 'could be moved' says council
- 8 January 2019
A Bansky artwork painted on a south Wales garage could be removed and relocated to safeguard it for the community, the local council has said.
Neath Port Talbot officials said the authority would meet the full cost of "loaning" the graffiti to the public "on a permanent basis".
But the authority said the Port Talbot garage owner has refused an offer to meet and discuss the matter further.
The council said ultimately, the artwork belonged to the garage owner.