A former children's home at the centre of an abuse scandal is to be knocked down after being declared surplus to requirements.

Bryn Estyn was the scene of physical and sexual abuse in the 1970s and '80s.

Wrexham council later used the building as offices, but no longer needs it.

Former councillor Keith Gregory, who has spoken of his own abuse there, had called for it to be preserved, saying: "It wasn't the building that hurt us, it was the people employed there."

The Jillings report, completed in 1996 but not published until 2013, concluded there was "extensive" mistreatment of youngsters at the home, which closed in 1984.

The building later became known as the Erlas Centre, providing office space for Wrexham council staff.

The ruling Independent/Conservative executive board voted unanimously on Tuesday to press ahead with demolition, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

They heard the site could be used as the location for a new primary school, serving land earmarked for 1,600 new homes.

Councillor Phil Wynn, the lead member for education, said the mothballed site was a "waste of public money", costing his department £36,000 a year.

He said officers had looked at the possibility of converting the existing building into a primary school, but concluded it was not possible.

A series of ecological surveys will be carried out to allow the demolition to go ahead.

Council leader Mark Pritchard said the building was expected to be knocked down by September 2020.

The decision will not affect the Erlas Victorian Walled Garden group, which currently leases part of the site to provide training opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.