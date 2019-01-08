Man dies after multi-vehicle M4 Carmarthenshire crash
- 8 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash which closed part of the M4 in Carmarthenshire on Monday.
Three people were taken to hospital after the pile-up on the westbound carriageway, near the Pont Abraham roundabout, at about 16:30 GMT.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a passenger in a white Peugeot van later died in hospital.
The force is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the crash to get in touch.