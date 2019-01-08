Wales

Man dies after multi-vehicle M4 Carmarthenshire crash

  • 8 January 2019
Pont Abraham roundabout on the M4 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened near the Pont Abraham roundabout

A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash which closed part of the M4 in Carmarthenshire on Monday.

Three people were taken to hospital after the pile-up on the westbound carriageway, near the Pont Abraham roundabout, at about 16:30 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a passenger in a white Peugeot van later died in hospital.

The force is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the crash to get in touch.

