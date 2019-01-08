Image copyright Google Image caption The trial at Caernarfon Crown Court is expected to last six weeks

Three car buyers paid deposits to a car dealer accused of fraud but never got hold of their vehicles, a court heard.

Defendant Gwyn Roberts ran Menai Vehicle Solutions from Parc Menai near Bangor.

One client paid £53,000 and handed over his BMW in lieu of a Porsche Carrerra Coupe which was never delivered, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

Mr Roberts, 50, of Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, denies a fraudulent trading charge and 24 counts of fraud.

The court heard Richard Hughes agreed to exchange his BMW X5 and pay £53,000 for a Porsche and Mr Roberts told him "almost the next day" he had found a buyer.

The car was collected on 27 August 2015 and Mr Roberts was "very anxious to get full payment" for the Porsche, although Mr Hughes felt the BMW was adequate deposit, the prosecution said.

At Mr Hughes' insistence, the defendant signed an agreement naming his father as guarantor for the deal in the event of the company's liquidation, the jury heard.

However, Mr Roberts said his father was in hospital, and Mr Hughes trusted the document would be signed at a later date but this never happened, a document shown to the jury confirmed.

Company 'bankrupt'

Mr Hughes transferred the money on the basis the car "would be delivered later that week", but only got "excuse after excuse".

Ian Lloyd, agreed to buy a car from Mr Roberts just days before is firm went bust.

The court heard he contacted the dealer on 21 September 2015 and was offered a deal exchanging his BMW for a Range Rover Sport and £43,500.

He was told his new car would be delivered in November or December and said he was asked for full payment, which he made with three instalments over three days.

But, the court heard he received a phone call in October saying the company had gone bankrupt and did not receive any refund or payment for his BMW.

The trial continues.