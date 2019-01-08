Image copyright GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images Image caption Richard Davies became vice chancellor in 2003

Swansea University's suspended vice-chancellor says he has been "left out to dry," in a letter of grievance.

Prof Richard Davies claims he has been left "mentally tormented" and that his health and reputation have suffered "irreversible damage".

His suspension with three other staff members in November is understood to be linked to a £200m project in Llanelli.

Swansea University said it had offered appropriate support while its investigation is "ongoing".

In the 10-page letter, seen by BBC Wales, Prof Davies says he "profoundly" denies the allegations against him and will "fight to clear my name".

He raises grievances against the university registrar and now acting vice-chancellor Andrew Rhodes as well as members of the university council including its chairman Sir Roger Jones.

Prof Davies makes a series of allegations about the handling of his suspension which he claims was based on a "negligently flawed investigation" and which breaches the university's rules and "codes of practice... expected of publicly-funded institutions and charities".

He says that after being told of his suspension, he was later escorted off the campus by the head of security.

"The suspension was without warning and I was totally unprepared practically or mentally to deal with it or its consequences," he said.

"For example, I had no mobile phone of my own, no telephone numbers including for those people listed in the suspension letter, no computer and no email account".

He claims he was initially banned from unaccompanied access to his university-owned home, Danver House, although that decision was then reversed.

News of his suspension becoming public he says "destroyed my reputation globally".

"This had a massive negative effect upon my mental health and that of my family", he added.

Image copyright GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images Image caption Prof Davies presenting an honorary doctorate to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2017

Being excluded from contact with university employees left him "lonely, with no support network and no connectivity", the letter says.

And he claims being barred without prior permission from contact with university stakeholders, such as health centres contracted to support the university's medical students, had an impact on his readiness to seek a GP appointment.

He raises concerns about procedural issues including the role of the registrar Andrew Rhodes and the university council's stance in allowing "this manifestly unfair concentration of power in the hands of one person".

He claims there is a conflict of interest in Mr Rhodes - a former senior civil servant who joined the university in April 2018 - suspending him and then taking on the duties of vice-chancellor on an interim basis.

It was confirmed last month that the four suspensions were linked to a proposal to build a £200m wellness village near Llanelli.

The project, which could create up to 2,000 jobs, is part of a City Deal for the Swansea Bay region.

As well as the impact on his own well-being and reputation, Prof Davies outlines concerns about the damage done to the university.

'Wide-reaching'

"Suspending a vice chancellor of a research intensive university, is unprecedented in my memory", the letter says.

He adds: "I am being mentally tormented by the almost daily news in the media evidencing the damage this is all doing to the reputation of the university I love with serious implications for its future financial health, employment security for staff, and its ability to deliver economic and medical/health care benefits to citizens of the region".

A university spokeswoman said the suspensions were made "following a thorough and wide-reaching internal investigation".

"This is still ongoing, so it would not be appropriate to comment in detail at this time but the university has at all times acted fully in accordance with its own ordinances and offered appropriate support to Prof Davies."

She added that with regards to the comments about Danver House, Prof Davies had indicated that he and his family had moved out last summer.