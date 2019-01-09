Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Life on Wales' steepest streets

A street in north Wales could soon be recognised as the steepest in the world, with official measurements set to be taken.

The title is currently held by Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, which has a gradient of 35% at its steepest.

However, residents in Harlech, Gwynedd, believe Ffordd Pen Llech is steeper, at 36%.

Measurements will be taken on Wednesday and sent to Guinness World Records.

Confirmation on whether a new record has been set will be given at a later date.

Image caption Vehicles are discouraged from using the steep road, although some do to reach houses

In their submission to Guinness World Records last September, the residents claimed Ffordd Pen Llech has a one in 2.73 gradient at its steepest part, compared with the current record holder's 2.86.

Sarah Badhan, who runs a Harlech community discussion page on Facebook, previously said most people live at the bottom of the hill, while the chemist and post office are at the top.

"It keeps you fit, that's for sure," she said.

"It's quite a challenge getting up, you're quite exhausted by the time you get to the top."

Ms Badhan said she was "pretty hopeful" the street would be crowned the new world record holder.

Surveyor Myrddyn Phillips will be measuring the gradient.

Image caption Residents hope Ffordd Pen Llech will be named the world's steepest after being assessed

His work usually involves carrying out similar work on mountains and hills to see if they are as high as map data suggests and if they need to be reclassified.

"We'll be taking a series of height measurements on the road, concentrating on the steepest section, though we need to survey the whole street," he said.

"It will take a few days to process the evidence as we need to take the height data we've collected and calculate the exact gradient of the street."

Guinness World Records sets out a definition for the steepest street.

It is based on its maximum gradient over a ten metre span, comparing the vertical rise to the horizontal distance.

The street or road is also defined as a public thoroughfare that is commonly used by the public, who are able to drive vehicles across it.