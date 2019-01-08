Image copyright Google Image caption Police thanked the Saltney community for their assistance

A 23-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop after a 10-year-old boy was critically injured when he was hit by a car.

The crash happened on Park Avenue in Saltney, Flintshire, on Sunday.

The man has also been charged with driving not in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and arson.

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

And a 30-year-old man, who was also arrested, has been released without charge, according to North Wales Police.

The injured boy is being treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool.

Sgt Liam Ho said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the 10-year-old boy.

"The joint investigation into this collision is ongoing and I would like to thank the community of Saltney for their cooperation into this complex inquiry."

The 23-year-old man is due to appear before Mold Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The woman has been bailed to appear before magistrates in February.