Image copyright Google Image caption The former library on Builth Wells High Street is among the properties on offer

Two libraries and a quarry are among the properties to be auctioned to raise cash for a local authority.

Powys County Council hopes to raise more than £750,000 from selling assets deemed surplus to requirements.

Builth Wells library has moved to a former primary school, while Llanidloes library is now in the town hall.

Commercial property manager David Micah said many of the buildings need modernisation and their sale would help meet capital income targets.

A former council depot in Machynlleth, an old school in Staylittle, a former quarry at Rhos-y-Brithdir, and houses in Brecon and Newtown are also on offer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Sarah Lewis, Conservative councillor for Brecon, said: "I fully understand the importance of selling surplus properties to help the council balance the budget in these difficult times."

Joy Jones, a non-aligned councillor for Newtown East, also said she had no problem with the properties in her area being sold off.

"They have stood empty for a very long time and it would cost a tremendous amount to bring up to standard to redevelop," she said.

"It will be good to see the properties being used, as these are properties that raise questions from time to time as to why the council are leaving them empty."