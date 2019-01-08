Image copyright Google Image caption The former TJ's nightclub has been vacant since 2010

A long-closed music venue which hosted early gigs by Oasis and Manic Street Preachers could be turned into a hotel.

TJ's in Newport has fallen into disrepair since closing in 2010.

Developers want to add a fourth floor and a modern extension to the Grade II-listed building, which would become a 58-bed hotel run by a leading chain.

The proposals, from 45 Croydon Way Ltd, are expected to be considered by Newport councillors in the coming months.

TJ's was formerly owned by John Sicolo, who opened the venue in 1971. Some 5,000 bands played there before he died in 2010.

It developed a reputation as a place for up-and-coming bands to make a name for themselves after it was championed by BBC DJ John Peel.

US bands Green Day and The Offspring are among the overseas stars to have played at TJ's, along with a string of British acts.

The late rock star Kurt Cobain - front man of 1990s grunge band Nirvana - reputedly proposed to his wife Courtney Love the night she was performing there with her band, Hole.

The musical reputation of the club led to the New York Times describing Newport as the "Seattle of the UK".