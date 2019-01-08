Glangwili ward hit by norovirus reopens to visitors
- 8 January 2019
A ward which was closed to visitors following an outbreak of the winter sickness bug norovirus has fully reopened.
Towy ward at Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen had remained open to patients since the outbreak last week.
Hywel Dda health board confirmed visits would be allowed on Tuesday afternoon.
Public Health Wales had said there were no concerns the virus was more widespread than normal for the time of year.