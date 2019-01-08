Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ward at Glangwili General Hospital - previously known as West Wales General Hospital - in Carmarthen was affected by the virus last week

A ward which was closed to visitors following an outbreak of the winter sickness bug norovirus has fully reopened.

Towy ward at Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen had remained open to patients since the outbreak last week.

Hywel Dda health board confirmed visits would be allowed on Tuesday afternoon.

Public Health Wales had said there were no concerns the virus was more widespread than normal for the time of year.