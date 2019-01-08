Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police are trying to trace anyone who may have been offered a dog for sale

Thieves have stolen 11 French bulldogs, a large amount of cash and a high end car in a burglary in Vale of Glamorgan.

Five adults and six puppies were taken from a house on Hillary Rise, Barry, at about 09:00 GMT on Friday.

Two stainless steel men's watches - a Cartier and a Hublot Big Bang Aero - were also taken.

The stolen car was a blue Mercedes E220 convertible with the registration KV15 YYX, South Wales Police said.

Three of the stolen adult dogs are lilac and tan, one is sandy coloured and the other is white.

Three of the puppies are white, and the other three are lilac and tan.

Det Con Stephen Jenkins said: "Needless to say the owners of these dogs are devastated. This is a heartless crime and we have concerns for the dogs' welfare."

Police want to hear from anyone who has been approached to buy any of the stolen items.