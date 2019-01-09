Image copyright MOnzo Image caption Many mobile-only banking apps are targeting younger customers

More than 300 jobs are to be created by a mobile-only banking company.

London-based Monzo has announced it will open a new customer operations centre in Cardiff.

The expansion, part-funded by a Welsh Government grant of almost £1m, will create 312 jobs over the next four years and the firm said it had already begun recruiting staff.

Economy minister Ken Skates said the support was part of a plan to "supercharge industries of the future".

Mobile banking has changed the way many people manage their money, with new companies specifically targeting younger customers.

Monzo has 1.3 million customers and has received £950,000 in support from the Welsh Government to locate in the city centre.

Mr Skates added: "Our economic action plan is clear on our commitment to supporting businesses to innovate and compete in a rapidly evolving market place."

Monzo chief executive Tom Blomfield said: "Over the next few years, we'll be hiring hundreds of people into our Cardiff office as we grow our customer base."